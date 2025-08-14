Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to boost your well-being and keep your energy levels high. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. This is a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. You may find yourself feeling your partner’s presence even in their absence. Today, you’ll discover the real reason behind your boss’s consistent rudeness—a revelation that might actually make you feel better. It’s also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. Your spouse will bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some playful mischief. Remedy: For excellent financial gains, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.