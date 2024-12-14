Pisces: Use your free time to focus on hobbies or activities that bring you joy. While money is important, don't let your sensitivity toward it strain your relationships. In the afternoon, you'll likely prefer to unwind and spend quality time with your family. Plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Today could be perfect for some solitude—you might enjoy spending the day reading a book in a quiet room. This peaceful time alone will feel like the ideal way to recharge. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a thoughtful gift, which will enhance the bond in your married life. Later, you might treat your family or friends to lunch or dinner at a nice restaurant, though it could be on the pricier side. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate black and white clothing to saints.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.