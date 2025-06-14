Pisces: Some may assume you're too old to learn something new—but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your sharp and agile mind allows you to grasp new skills with ease. However, a lack of financial resources may temporarily stall some important tasks. Spending time with friends will bring you much-needed comfort and emotional relief. On the romantic front, the day may feel strained, with misunderstandings or distance affecting your connection. You might also find yourself wasting time on unproductive activities. Be mindful of your health, as your spouse may appear less attentive or concerned than usual. On a positive note, you may fulfill your social responsibilities by visiting or reconnecting with relatives today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of intoxicants.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.