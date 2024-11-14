Pisces: Recent events may have left you feeling unsettled. Practicing meditation and yoga can be deeply beneficial, bringing both spiritual and physical balance. Those involved in tax evasion should take extra care, as such actions could lead to serious consequences today. You may gain some valuable insights from your children; their pure and joyful energy can have a positive impact on those around them. In matters of love, avoid overly compromising yourself. Hold off on entering any new partnerships, and seek advice from trusted individuals if needed. You'll enjoy quality time with your spouse, though an old unresolved issue may resurface. Remember, marriage is more than just sharing a space—it’s also about nurturing a genuine connection with your partner. Remedy: To boost your professional life, chant the mantra "Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham" 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.