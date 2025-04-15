Pisces: Keep stress and mental tension at bay to make the most of this beautiful day. Be extra attentive at work or in business, as even a small oversight could lead to financial setbacks. Your pure, childlike nature will play a key role in resolving family matters, bringing warmth and harmony to your home. Love is in the air—today feels like the gentle fragrance of roses, filling your heart with joy. Let yourself fully experience the magic of romance. It’s a great day for relaxation and fun, but if you're working, stay alert—your business dealings require extra attention. You may find peace by visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any sacred space, allowing you to escape distractions and find clarity. Today, you’ll feel a deep sense of connection with your partner—you’ll realize once again that your spouse truly is your soulmate. Remedy: For better health and well-being, consider donating black and white blankets at sacred places—it’s believed to bring healing and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.