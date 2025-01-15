Pisces: A friend's cold attitude may hurt you but try to remain calm and not let it affect you. Avoid letting this bother you—strive to stay peaceful and avoid unnecessary misery. If you're travelling, take extra care of your belongings to prevent theft or misplacement. A thoughtful gift from an overseas relative will bring you joy. Today, your love life will have a touch of excitement, adding a special flavor to your relationship. Engaging with influential people will spark valuable ideas and plans. You’ll have plenty of quality time with your spouse today, making it a memorable experience. Your partner will shower you with love and attention, making you feel truly cherished. You will feel incredibly rich in love, as your spouse treats you like royalty. Remedy: To promote good health, place a container of milk near your head at night, and pour it over the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.