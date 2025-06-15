Pisces: Quick and decisive action on your part will help resolve a long-pending issue today. Investing in religious or spiritual activities may bring you a deep sense of peace and emotional stability. Be mindful not to overextend your time at work, as it could strain your domestic life. In matters of love, your partner may prefer to express their thoughts rather than listen, which might leave you feeling unheard—try to stay calm and open-hearted. Success is within reach, but it will require steady effort and patience. Take some time to read spiritual or uplifting books today—they may offer clarity and help you navigate lingering concerns. Avoid pressuring your partner into anything; give space and understanding to preserve emotional closeness. Remedy: To promote harmony in your family life, drop four pieces of lead into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.