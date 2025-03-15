Pisces: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money, but be cautious and avoid risky decisions. At a social gathering, you'll find yourself in the spotlight, drawing attention with your charm and presence. Be mindful in your relationship — attempting to control your partner’s choices may lead to conflict. Your ability to respond quickly and effectively to problems will earn you recognition today. Surprising your partner regularly can help them feel valued and appreciated — don't let them feel overlooked. Consider treating yourself to a relaxing movie at a luxurious multiplex — a perfect way to unwind on your day off. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, consider worshipping Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.