Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced throughout. A social gathering today may lead you to someone who offers valuable financial insight. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends—lively conversations and good cheer are guaranteed. An unexpected meeting with someone intriguing is also on the cards. A single kind gesture at work could even turn rivals into allies. Though your family may seek your support with various concerns, you’ll likely find comfort in retreating into your own space and enjoying a personal hobby. A heartfelt and soulful conversation with your spouse will deepen your emotional bond. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, clear out clutter and avoid accumulating unnecessary items.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.