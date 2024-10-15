Pisces: Your health will be in great shape today. Your strong understanding of financial planning will pay off, as the money you save now could help you navigate future challenges with ease. Make it a priority to focus on the needs of your family members—they will appreciate your attention and care. Despite any negativity from your partner, continue to express your love and affection; kindness can bridge emotional gaps. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships for now, as they might not yield favorable results. However, stay open to travel opportunities—they could offer valuable experiences and fresh perspectives. Be prepared for some tension in your married life, possibly triggered by a relative, friend, or neighbor. Handle these disruptions calmly to prevent them from escalating. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding black-and-white dogs with rotis or bread.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.