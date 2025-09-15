Pisces: Your sense of humor will inspire someone to cultivate the same gift, as you gently remind them that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. If you are involved in a financial case, the court’s decision is likely to favor you, bringing monetary gains. Relatives will extend their support, easing the worries that have been on your mind. Love will transport you to a new world without moving a step, and a romantic trip may be on the cards. Avoid excessive daydreaming, as it could lead to setbacks—focus on your own efforts rather than relying on others. Use your free time wisely by retreating into solitude and doing what you love; this will not only refresh you but also spark positive changes in your life. A beautiful evening with your spouse will make the day memorable. Remedy: Strengthen your professional life by chanting ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya) 28 or 108 times.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.40 am.