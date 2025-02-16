Pisces: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take care of yourself. Someone with grand ideas may grab your interest, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Family tensions might try to distract you, but remember that challenging times often bring valuable lessons—avoid self-pity and focus on personal growth. A third party may create misunderstandings in your love life, so stay mindful. Your inner strength will help you excel at work and make the most of your day. Handle any correspondence with extra care to avoid misunderstandings. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: For good health, look at your reflection in mustard oil before donating it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.