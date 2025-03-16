Pisces: Embrace smile therapy to help improve your long-term illness — it's one of the most effective remedies for both physical and emotional well-being. Today, you’ll find success in earning money independently, without outside assistance. However, be prepared for some tension at home, as someone close to you may overreact to financial matters. Amid the hustle and bustle of life, you’ll realize just how fortunate you are to have such a wonderful partner by your side. At work, some colleagues may quietly disagree with your approach to important tasks. If the results don’t meet your expectations, consider reviewing and adjusting your plans for better outcomes. While you may intend to spend your free time on a favorite activity, unexpected company could disrupt your plans. Tensions and disagreements may arise today, which could strain your relationship. Focus on patience and understanding to keep things calm. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to foster harmony and strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.