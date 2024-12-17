Pisces: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s time to prioritize your well-being and feel good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and stick to it consistently. Investments related to your home may bring profitable returns. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell; your presence could make a difference. Be cautious in your romantic relationships, as there is a possibility of feeling let down by your partner. Instead of waiting for opportunities to come to you, take the initiative and actively seek them out. If you find yourself in a disagreement, avoid making harsh comments, even if provoked. Your spouse’s health might experience a slight decline, so keep a close eye and offer your support. Remedy: Strengthen love in your relationships by drinking water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.