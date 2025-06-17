Pisces: Your confidence is set to rise today, paving the way for growth and progress. However, a key task may face delays due to financial constraints. Thankfully, friends and loved ones will be there to support you when needed. Your love life may face some challenges, so approach matters of the heart with patience and understanding. The stars are in your favor today, granting you exceptional clarity—use this to make wise decisions that benefit your long-term goals. You might feel inclined to spend time in solitude rather than socializing, and that’s perfectly okay. Engaging in household cleaning could bring a sense of satisfaction and peace. Be mindful, though—certain relatives may unintentionally disturb your marital harmony. Remedy: To attract prosperity, greet the rising sun with respect and chant ‘Om’ 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.