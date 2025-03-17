Pisces: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Married couples may find themselves spending a significant amount on their children's education today. Fortunately, your partner will be supportive and understanding, standing by you throughout. Romantic thoughts and fond memories may fill your mind, adding warmth to your day. Positive progress at work is also on the cards, giving you a sense of achievement. With some free time at your disposal, consider meditating to calm your mind and enhance your inner peace. If you believe that marriage is all about compromise, today may surprise you — you'll realize it's one of the most rewarding experiences in your life. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep it safely in your home.

Lucky Colour: Pearl.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.