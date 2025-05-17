Pisces: Excessive worry can disturb your mental peace, so try to keep anxiety and fretfulness at bay—these emotions take a toll not only on your mind but also on your body. Your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses, so stay patient. Don’t let family tensions distract you from your goals. Difficult times often teach us the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, focus on what life is trying to show you. Love may keep you awake tonight, stirring deep emotions. It’s a good day to spend some quiet time with spiritual reading—this can help you find clarity and ease many of your troubles. Remember, marriage isn’t just about living under the same roof; quality time with your partner is essential for a strong bond. Students will benefit from open conversations with their teachers today, especially about subjects that feel challenging. Listening carefully to their guidance will help unravel complex topics. Remedy: For better health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.