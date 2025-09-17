Pisces: Don’t take life too seriously today—keep things light. Politely avoid anyone approaching you for business credit. Happiness fills your day as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. Your partner, however, may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you a little upset. Business partners will be supportive, helping you clear pending tasks together. In the midst of today’s fast-paced lifestyle, you’ll surprisingly find some precious time for yourself. On the marital front, a lack of comfort may make you feel suffocated, but an open, honest conversation can ease the tension. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positivity and balance.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.