Pisces: Keep mental tension and stress at bay for a pleasant and happy day. With assistance from someone of the opposite sex, you might gain financial benefits in your business or job. Your children will pitch in to help with household tasks, making things easier for you. Love will dominate your day, although an old issue might lead to an argument with your partner later in the evening. At work, circumstances will align in your favour, boosting your confidence. Take some time for self-reflection to identify and improve your weaknesses, bringing positive changes to your personality. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, with plenty of moments to cherish. Remedy: Wear red clothes more frequently to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.