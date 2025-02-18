Pisces: Your generosity will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negativity such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and jealousy. You’ll radiate positivity and step out with a great mindset, though an unexpected loss of a valuable item could dampen your mood. Be prepared for a lively evening as unexpected guests may drop by. A deep and soulful connection in love will bring joy—make time to cherish it. Businesspeople may experience sudden, unexpected profits today. Time moves swiftly, so use it wisely to maximize opportunities. Relationship struggles may test your patience, but don’t give up too easily—perseverance can make a difference. Remedy: Using green-colored vehicles can help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.