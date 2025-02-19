Pisces: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who will leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. An exciting new opportunity is on the horizon, bringing potential financial gains. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends—there will be plenty of cheerful moments. Love and romance may bring joy today. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign might have to embark on an unplanned work trip, which could be mentally exhausting. Working professionals should steer clear of office gossip. Someone from your past may reach out, making the day nostalgic and memorable. Today, you will truly understand the meaning of the vows you took on your wedding day—your spouse is your true soulmate. Remedy: Keeping a yellow cloth or handkerchief in your pocket or wallet will bring success in business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.