Pisces: Your family may have high expectations today, which could leave you feeling a bit overwhelmed or irritated. Still, despite the usual hesitation around lending money, helping someone in genuine need will bring you a sense of relief and inner satisfaction. Your friends will add joy to your day by planning something fun and exciting for the evening. In matters of the heart, you'll realize just how deep and soulful your partner's love truly is. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and valued, adding a boost to your confidence. Mentally, you’ll be especially active—whether it’s solving puzzles, playing a game like chess, writing poetry, or mapping out future goals, your mind will be fully engaged. Married life brings a beautiful and heartwarming experience today, deepening your bond with your spouse. Remedy: For enhanced health and inner calm, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.40 pm to 5.15 pm.