Pisces: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Take some time to assist children with their schoolwork; your support will be appreciated. Stay positive and courageous when facing challenges in your love life. It’s a favorable day to put new plans and ventures into action. However, tensions may arise as differences with close associates surface, so handle situations with care. Though you might find your spouse’s chatter a bit annoying, they will surprise you with a truly thoughtful gesture. Remedy: Wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.