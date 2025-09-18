Pisces: Your health will remain stable today, even with a packed schedule. If you’re involved in a money-related court case, the verdict is likely to come in your favor, bringing financial relief. Support from friends and relatives will uplift your spirits, and their company will bring you joy. Your love life will flourish beautifully, filling your heart with warmth. In business, stay cautious and alert to avoid being misled or deceived. Travel and academic pursuits will broaden your horizons and deepen your awareness. Life often brings unexpected moments, and today you may be pleasantly surprised by a wonderful side of your partner. Remedy: Wear a silver chain around your neck to attract success in business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.