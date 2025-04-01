Pisces: Use your free time to engage in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. The Moon’s influence may lead to unnecessary expenses today, so if you aim to build financial stability, consider discussing money matters with your spouse or parents. It’s a great day to reconnect with people you rarely interact with. Be mindful of your behavior, as your partner’s mood may be unpredictable. Those involved in art and theater will discover exciting opportunities to showcase their creativity. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your opinions will be valued. However, your spouse’s off mood might test your patience. Remedy: For a sweeter love life, have a spoonful of honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.