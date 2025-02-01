Pisces: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing in disguise, helping you overcome vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. If you're seeking ways to earn some extra money, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring moments of joy for your entire family. Your bravery will attract love and admiration. Elders of your zodiac may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time today. Your partner might do something truly wonderful by accident, creating a memorable experience. However, if you delay your tasks today, you could face unfavorable consequences. Remedy: Embrace a spiritual lifestyle to gain inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.