Pisces: Outings, parties, and fun-filled activities will keep you in high spirits today. Working professionals may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past unnecessary expenses could leave them short on funds. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and warmth to your day. Your beloved will feel like an angel in your life—treasure every moment together. You’ll use your free time wisely by tackling unfinished tasks that have been pending for a while. No matter what happens in the world today, you’ll find comfort in the embrace of your life partner. Students should take the opportunity to openly discuss tricky subjects with their teachers, as their guidance will help in grasping complex concepts.

Remedy: For financial prosperity, avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, aggression, dishonesty, and deceitful behavior.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 5 pm.