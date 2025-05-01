Pisces: Health may feel a bit off during this period, so be mindful of your diet and take extra care of your well-being. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—their goodwill could bring unexpected benefits. At home, a situation involving your children might seem more serious than it actually is. Take time to understand the full picture before reacting, as clarity will help restore harmony. This may not be the ideal day to share personal feelings or secrets with your beloved—patience and timing will make all the difference. Convincing your partners to align with your plans could be challenging, so approach discussions with empathy and flexibility. Despite a few hiccups, the day holds cheerful moments and laughter, with many things going your way. However, you may feel a bit emotionally off if your spouse seems less attentive to your needs today. Honest communication can help bridge the gap. Remedy: For better health and positive energy, prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.