Pisces: Steer clear of stress for happiness. If money is tight, seek advice on managing finances. You'll be a central figure at family events. A long period of loneliness ends as you find your soulmate. The day may start slow but improves over time. Free time can be spent meeting a close friend. Your spouse will bring back fond teenage memories. A stranger may cause annoyance during travel. Remedy: Offer white flowers and money in water for health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.