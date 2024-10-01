Pisces: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be highly beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. However, concerns about your parents' health could cause some anxiety. Today, you'll be spreading positivity and love. It's a particularly successful day for those in creative fields, as long-awaited recognition and fame are within reach. You might sit down with your family to discuss important life matters; although your words may be hard for them to hear, you'll be able to find solutions. While you often encounter jokes about marriage on social media, today you’ll feel deeply emotional as the true beauty of your married life comes to light. Remedy: Support girls from underprivileged backgrounds to foster a healthy family life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.