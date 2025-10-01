Pisces: Cultivate a harmonious and forgiving nature, as hatred is stronger than love and can harm your body and mind. Remember, evil often seems to triumph quickly, but goodness endures. Today, you have an opportunity to learn the art of saving and wisely managing money. Visiting a relative who has been unwell will bring relief and strengthen bonds. Your personal affairs will remain well-managed. Attending lectures or seminars today can introduce fresh ideas for growth and success. The day holds great potential for planning a prosperous future. However, unexpected guests in the evening may disrupt some of your carefully laid plans. Romance is highlighted today—delightful meals, pleasant aromas, and joyous moments will make your time with your partner truly memorable. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to ensure a blissful and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.