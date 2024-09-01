Pisces: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the results you’ve been striving for. Keep up the effort to maintain this positive momentum. Consider investing in religious activities today, as they may bring you peace of mind and stability. Spending time with your grandchildren will be a source of great joy. Love and romance will keep you in high spirits. At work, you might finally get the opportunity to do the kind of tasks you've always wanted. Before starting any new project, seek advice from those with ample experience in the field—if possible, meet with them today to gather their insights. Your spouse, the love of your life, may surprise you with something wonderful today. Remedy: Honoring and providing meals to saints will be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.