Pisces: Your charm will be as captivating as a fragrance today. Though you may not usually value money deeply, circumstances could make you realize its true importance when financial needs arise. Some of you may consider purchasing jewelry or a household appliance. In love, a sudden shift in your partner’s mood might leave you unsettled. On the brighter side, interactions with distinguished people will inspire fresh ideas and plans. Your persuasive skills will also work in your favor, yielding rewarding outcomes. However, be mindful, as a serious disagreement with your spouse could surface today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting your partner white flowers—such as jasmine, chrysanthemum, roses, or carnations—whenever you meet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

