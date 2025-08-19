Pisces: Quitting smoking will greatly benefit your health and overall well-being. While your financial situation shows signs of improvement, rising expenses may still create obstacles in executing certain projects. Take time to visit a relative who is unwell, as your presence will bring comfort. Extend encouragement to someone struggling in love by helping them believe in their success. At work, avoid being too pushy—listen to others’ needs before making decisions to maintain harmony. A walk in the park may lead to an unexpected meeting with someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Married life will shine today, letting you cherish its brighter side. Remedy: For professional success, keep Dhruv grass, green leafy stems, and basil at home, and replace them with fresh ones once they dry.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.