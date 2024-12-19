Pisces: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, leaving you feeling a bit tense. However, focus on the brighter side, as the moments of joy will outweigh the disappointments. If you haven’t yet received your salary, you might feel concerned about finances and may consider borrowing from a friend. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and cheer to your family. Be cautious at work, as someone might try to take credit for your efforts. In matters of romance, your partner may shower you with sweet words—stay grounded. If you're feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family, you might find solace by visiting a spiritual teacher to seek inner peace. A piece of wonderful news shared with your spouse will make the day even more memorable. Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.