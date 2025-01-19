Pisces: You’ll find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life. This is the perfect time to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep them at bay for good. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should exercise caution, as losses are possible today—make decisions carefully. Focus on exploring new opportunities and seek support from your closest friends. While a setback in love may occur, it won’t dampen your spirits. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and supported by everyone around you. You might feel the need for solitude and step out alone without informing anyone, letting your mind wander through countless thoughts. However, your partner’s laziness may disrupt some of your plans today. Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your partner to invite positivity and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.