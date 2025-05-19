Pisces: Prioritize your health today and avoid neglecting any signs of fatigue or stress. Unresolved matters may become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh heavily on your mind. An unexpected call from an old friend in the evening may stir warm, nostalgic memories. You'll find yourself in a romantic mood, with plenty of chances to express your feelings. At work, your colleagues will be supportive of your bold and progressive ideas. Stay prepared to act quickly—decisive steps will put you ahead. Encouraging your team to put in their best effort will bring positive outcomes. Devote your time and energy to helping others, but be careful not to get entangled in issues that don’t directly involve you. On the personal front, you and your spouse will relive the charm of earlier romantic days, making it a heartwarming and memorable time. Remedy: For better financial well-being, use a neem twig for brushing your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.