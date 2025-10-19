Pisces: Confidence and a manageable work schedule will grant you relaxation time. Despite financial needs, past overspending may pinch. Spend the latter half of the day with family. Love may face disapproval from others. You'll be in a strong position to lead important projects. Shopping or errands occupy most of your time. Any worries about a third party’s interest in your spouse will be unfounded by day’s end.

Remedy: Adding spices, dry fruits, and jaggery in moderation to your meals can boost financial luck.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.