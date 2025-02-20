Pisces: Believe in yourself—self-trust is the true mark of resilience as you continue to battle your prolonged illness. Financially, the savings you’ve built over time may come in handy today, though unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. At home, be mindful of your words and try to accommodate your family’s needs to maintain harmony. Treat your partner with kindness and respect. This is a favorable day for your career, so make the most of it. Your ability to persuade others will bring significant rewards. However, be cautious, as certain relatives may create tension in your married life. Remedy: To attract positive energy for better health, offer white flowers and some money into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.