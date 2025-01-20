Pisces: Your family may have high expectations of you, which could feel overwhelming at times. Be cautious with new contracts—they might seem promising but may not deliver the gains you’re hoping for. Avoid making hasty financial decisions. Set aside your worries and focus on strengthening your position at home and within your social circle. Romance will take center stage, capturing both your heart and mind. At work, support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence and morale. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you admiration and respect. Today, you’ll feel especially fortunate to be married, as your bond with your spouse brings you joy. Remedy: Chant the mantra: पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रंरौद्रात्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम।। (Palasha Pushpa Sankasham, Taraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudratmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamamyaham) 11 times for positive energy and focus.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.