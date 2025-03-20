Pisces: Your spouse’s health may require extra care and attention today. Married couples might also face significant expenses related to their children's education. Maintain a calm and composed demeanor, especially with your spouse, to preserve harmony at home. Avoid expressing overly romantic ideas impulsively, as this may not be well-received. If you’ve been facing challenges at work, expect a positive turnaround today. Carry yourself with confidence, but let your actions speak through meaningful and admirable deeds. You'll have plenty of time to connect intimately with your partner today, but be mindful of your health. Remedy: For improved well-being, consider offering raw turmeric to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.