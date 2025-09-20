Pisces: Pressure from seniors at work and discord at home may cause stress, affecting your concentration. Avoid lending money or offering credit to business acquaintances today. Make time to enjoy the company of children, even if it requires going out of your way. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. Shopping and other errands will keep you occupied for most of the day. Stress from your spouse could also affect your health, so take moments to relax. Later, you may find joy simply by lying on your rooftop, gazing at the open, clear sky—a perfect way to enjoy your free time. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by helping and serving saintly people, monks, nuns, or others in religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.