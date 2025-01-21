Pisces: Take steps to address your worries and find mental peace. Avoid making any long-term investments for now, and consider spending some relaxing moments with a close friend. If you’ve planned a trip in advance, it may need to be postponed due to a family member’s health concerns. Your partner will feel like an angel in your life today if you express love and care. Your ability to pick up new skills and knowledge will be exceptional, so take advantage of opportunities to learn. While staying in tune with the times is important, don’t overlook the value of family. Make it a priority to spend quality time with your loved ones. The connection you share with your life partner will deepen today, making your moments of intimacy even more special as they are rooted in an emotional bond. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to bring happiness and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.