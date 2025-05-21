Pisces: If you've been working overtime lately and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is more stress or confusion—so take it easy where you can. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign should be cautious around family members who often seek financial help but don’t repay it. Your charm and personality will attract new friends today. Fond memories from the past may keep your mood light and occupied. At work, your responsibilities may increase, requiring extra focus. Though you may want to spend time with loved ones, your schedule might not allow it. Still, your spouse could brighten your day with a lovely surprise. Remedy: To improve your health, donate a cow. If that’s not possible, donate an amount equal to the cost of a cow to a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.