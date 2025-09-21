Pisces: Frequent bouts of stress may affect your mental strength and decision-making, so focus on positive thinking to stay resilient. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing financial relief. It’s also an auspicious day for exchanging gifts with loved ones. When spending time with your partner, express your true self in both appearance and behavior, but avoid making promises you aren’t certain you can keep. Though you may wish to be with close friends or family, circumstances might prevent it. On the brighter side, your spouse’s affection will ease away your worries in no time. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.