Pisces: Prioritize your health and well-being today. If you've considered gambling or betting, it’s best to steer clear—such ventures could lead to financial losses. Be mindful, too, as concerns about your spouse’s health may weigh on your mind. Your boldness and sincerity will help you win hearts, especially in love. Keep an open mind—new ideas for generating income could prove quite promising. With a light schedule, you may find yourself indulging in your favorite movies and shows, making the most of a relaxing day. In matters of love, your life partner will shine brighter than ever, reminding you how truly special your bond is. Remedy: For a steady flow of wealth, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.