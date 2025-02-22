Pisces: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. Financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely today. Your friends will bring joy by planning something exciting for the evening. Love is a sacred and spiritual experience, and today, you will truly understand its depth. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will be beneficial, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. However, a lack of trust between you and your spouse may cause tension in your marriage. If your words go unheard, remain patient—avoid losing your temper and try to assess both the situation and your advice before responding. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.