Pisces: Children will bring joy to your evening, lifting your spirits after a tiring and demanding day. Consider planning a lovely dinner to unwind—their energy and presence will leave you feeling refreshed. However, unresolved matters may become more confusing, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. On the brighter side, children will lend a helping hand with household tasks, easing your load. You’re likely to connect with a kind and understanding friend today, bringing emotional comfort. Embracing new methods at work will boost your productivity, and your distinctive approach will capture the attention of those around you. Time moves swiftly—use it wisely and make every moment count. And for those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy, today will reveal the deeper beauty of true love. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly to attract financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6.40 pm.