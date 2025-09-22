Pisces: Your health will remain good despite a busy schedule, but remember not to take life for granted—valuing your well-being is a true commitment. Those who have taken loans may face challenges in repayment today. Try to set aside worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. Your love life will be vibrant and filled with delightful moments today. Your efforts at work are likely to be recognized and appreciated. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up a significant portion of your time. Today, you may also be reminded of why marriages are said to be made in heaven. Remedy: Wrap seven black grams, seven black peppers, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded spot to promote a fulfilling and stable financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.