Pisces: Your spouse’s health may cause stress and anxiety today, so be attentive and supportive. Financial concerns may arise, and seeking advice from your father or a father figure you trust could be beneficial. An evening out with friends will lift your spirits and bring relaxation. A long period of loneliness comes to an end as you finally connect with someone special. If you've been waiting for the right moment to talk to someone at work, today might be your chance. Be mindful of the time spent on your phone, as excessive internet browsing can lead to regret later. While you often come across jokes about married life, today you will experience deep emotions as you recognize the true beauty of your relationship. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes in the early morning to improve health and prevent deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.